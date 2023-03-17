Ex-hockey star Fetisov says doesn't see any shift in Russians returning to global sports

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian athletes practically do not compete in tournaments authorized by international federations, so it is too early to talk about the tide turning in in favor of them returning to the world arena, Russia’s lawmaker and legendary ice hockey player Vyacheslav Fetisov told TASS on Friday.

"The trend must be a substantiated story, but I do not see it at the moment, since we have tennis and chess players playing [at the international level] but that’s about it," Fetisov, a member of the Russian parliament’s lower house (the State Duma), said.

"Our hockey players play in the [US-based] National Hockey League, which has nothing to do with the international federation," Fetisov continued.

"As for the sport of fencing, the federation [FIE] was headed by [Russia’s] Alisher Usmanov for a long time, so we have some influence there and showed good results in that sport, but we cannot say the same thing about other sports," Fetisov added.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

At its session on January 25, the IOC Executive Board put forward a proposal to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Athletes from the countries in question should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status.