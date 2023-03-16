Russian tennis chief praises Medvedev’s toughness in quarterfinals win at Indian Wells

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Despite the fact that Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev seemed to be hobbled by a previously sustained injury, he still cleared the quarterfinals stage of the 2023 Indian Wells tennis tournament in the United States, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Thursday.

Playing in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells tennis tournament late Wednesday night, the 5th-seeded Medvedev defeated 23rd-seeded opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in straight sets (6-3; 7-5).

On Tuesday, Medvedev defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the fourth round of the tournament 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. The Russian fell to the ground in the middle of the match’s second set with a leg injury. He called for a medical timeout, asking for a doctor to see him on the court. The match resumed after the doctor bandaged one of his ankles.

"His injury obviously affected him," Tarpishchev stated. "Daniil struggled with his serve and his serve percentage was not high. But it’s good that he won and reached the semifinals. He will be in top form the day after tomorrow."

During his match against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Medvedev approached the stand of the match’s chief umpire on several occasions and got into heated discussions with the referee and, according to him, criticized "a very slow" court pacing rate.

RTF President Tarpishchev said commenting on the issue that it was better for Medvedev to argue with the chief umpire than to smash his tennis rackets to pieces on the court.

"Medvedev needed to let off some steam and that is normal. It’s much better compared to smashing rackets. This is his fourth [ATP] tournament in a row and he is a bit on the edge. So this is how he let it out."

The US' Frances Tiafoe, currently ranked 16th by the ATP, is set to face Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev, 27, is playing at the tournament in the United States under a neutral status. He is currently ranked 6th in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) World Rankings. In 2022, he was the number one ranked tennis player in the world for 16 weeks. He is the 2021 US Open Champion in addition to being the winner of 18 ATP tournaments.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also canceled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.