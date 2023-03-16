Gianni Infantino re-elected for another 4-year term as FIFA president

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Gianni Infantino was re-elected on Thursday for another term of four years as the president of the world’s governing body of football, FIFA.

Infantino was running unopposed and he was elected unanimously at the 2023 FIFA Congress in the Rwandan capital of Kigali.

"It is an incredible honor and privilege, and a great responsibility," Infantino said addressing the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali. "I promise to continue serving FIFA and football around the world."

Infantino, 52, was elected the president of the world’s governing body in February 2016 at the FIFA Extraordinary Congress in Paris. In June 2019, he was re-elected for another four-year presidential term.

Born in Switzerland, Infantino is fluent in French, Italian and German and also speaks English, Spanish and Arabic.