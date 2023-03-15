Russian ladies aiming to win at least four medals at 2023 women's world boxing tournament

NEW DELHI, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian national women’s boxing team is aiming to take home at least four medals from the 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women's World Boxing Championship, which kicked off in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday, the Russian team’s head coach, Albert Mutalibov, told TASS.

"My hopes are on winning at least four medals," he said. "The competition is tough, particularly in the lightweight divisions."

"Among the favorites [to win medals] are hosts India as well China and South Korea. As always, Kazakhstan has fielded a strong team, while Uzbekistan’s team is showing steady improvement and there are also strong fighters from Japan, Mongolia, Turkey and Latin America," he said.

Mutalibov recalled that the boxing championship in India features more than 330 fighters from 65 countries, and although several national teams decided to boycott the tournament, all the powerhouse countries for women's world boxing are represented in New Delhi.

"It speaks to an extremely high level of competitiveness," he continued. "Given the number of participants in each weight category, our girls will have four or five bouts each. Our team is represented in all 12 weight categories."

Female boxers representing Russia and Belarus at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship were allowed to compete under their respective national flags and to the strains of their countries’ national anthems. During the championship’s opening ceremony earlier in the day, athletes representing Russia and Belarus marched carrying their national colors.

The 2022 Women’s World Boxing Championship was hosted by Turkey’s Istanbul between May 8 and 20. Boxers representing Russia and Belarus were sidelined from that tournament due to the IBA’s decision in regard to developments in Ukraine.

However, on October 5, the IBA lifted its ban on the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers in international tournaments, allowing them to compete under their respective national flags.

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.