FISU General Assembly votes against extending mandate of federation President Matytsin

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The General Assembly of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) voted on Wednesday against extending the term of office of the federation’s incumbent president, Oleg Matytsin, who also serves as Russia’s sports minister, until 2025, a spokesman for the Russian Students Sports Union (RSSU) told TASS.

"Today’s Extraordinary General Assembly [EGA] of FISU has resolved, by a majority of votes, not to extend the powers of the [FISU] Executive Committee, including federation President Oleg Matytsin, until 2025," the RSSU spokesman said.

Matytsin temporarily suspended carrying out his duties as FISU president on March 23, 2021, after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) banned top Russian officials from heading sports federations until December 16, 2022.

At that time, Matytsin appointed Leonz Eder, FISU first vice president, as the organization’s acting president, until further notice.

Matytsin was initially elected to lead FISU in 2015, and was then reelected for a second term as federation president in 2019. In January 2020 he was appointed to the post of Russian sports minister.

On December 17, 2020, CAS partially upheld a lawsuit filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). CAS also ruled that high-ranking Russian government officials be barred until December 16, 2022 from serving in the senior management of both international sports associations and federations that are signatories to the WADA Code, as well as national and continental organizations that have membership in the aforementioned international associations and federations.