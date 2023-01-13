WADA voices concern over Russia’s verdict on Valieva’s anti-doping case

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency voiced its concern over the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to clear Russia’s national figure skater Kamila Valieva of all charges regarding her alleged violations of anti-doping regulations.

According to WADA’s earlier statement RUSADA’s Disciplinary Committee ruled to acquit national figure skater Kamila Valieva of charges of violating anti-doping regulations. The news prompted a quick response from WADA.

"The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has been informed by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) that its disciplinary tribunal has now rendered a decision in the case of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater, Kamila Valieva," the statement from WADA reads.

"The tribunal found that although the athlete had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation, she bore ‘no fault or negligence’ for it," the statement from WADA continued. "As such, the tribunal imposed no sanction except for the disqualification of her results on the date of the sample collection (25 December 2021)."

"WADA notes this outcome and has requested a copy of the full reasoned decision, which it will review together with the case file in order to determine whether the ruling is in line with the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code," the statement from WADA reads.

"However, based on the elements of the case with which WADA is already familiar, the Agency is concerned by the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ and will not hesitate to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as appropriate," the global anti-doping agency added in its statement.

Valieva was the youngest participant at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the age of 15. The figure skater was trained by Russia’s renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze and she is the reigning European and Russian champion. She holds World Records in the ladies singles short program (90.45 points), free skate program (185.29 points) and overall program (272.71 points).

Valieva’s suspected doping case

On February 14, 2022, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11, 2022, that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, 2022, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal and it was granted the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was voided by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14, 2022. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.