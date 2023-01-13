Russia’s esteemed ice hockey goalie Khabibulin lauds Vasilevsky’s play in NHL

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevsky is an outstanding player who seems ‘to come from another planet,’ Russian Olympic Champion and Stanley Cup winner Nikolai Khabibulin told TASS on Friday.

Vasilevsky, 28, signed with the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014 and he is now a two-time Stanley Cup champion as well as being the winner of both the Vezina and Conn Smythe Trophies.

"Vasilevsky is a player from another planet," Khabibulin said in an interview with TASS. "He is bigger than me, taller and has better flexibility. I wish I could have played like him in my time."

Speaking about other Russian goaltenders in the NHL, Khabibulin noted "I would not say that [Igor] Shesterkin [of the NHL’s New York Rangers] has my style of play, but he uses some skills from that time. Ilya Sorokin [of the NHL’s New York Islanders] is technically skillful."

Last year, Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy, taking home the prize for best goalie in the NHL in the 2021/2022 season.

"Nowadays, goaltenders tend to focus on covering the entire net by dropping on the ice using both leg pads. But Igor [Shesterkin] makes saves by trying to catch the puck using his glove, just like it was in the 2000s," said Khabibulin, 1992 Winter Olympic Champion and 2004 Stanley Cup winner (NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning club).