IPC to hear appeal of Russian Paralympic Committee on membership ban in late spring

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Appeals Tribunal of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed receiving an appeal from the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) against its membership suspension with the global organization and hearings on the matter are likely to take place in April or May, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Wednesday.

On November 16, 2022, the IPC Extraordinary General Assembly voted to suspend the RPC’s membership with the organization.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has received a letter confirming that the IPC Appeals Tribunal received a motion, filed by the RPC and three Russian Para-athletes contesting the decision by the IPC General Assembly to suspend the RPC’s membership with the IPC. The letter states that the hearings will take place either in April or May, 2023," Rozhkov specified.

"The [IPC] Appeals Tribunal is also set to soon consider at its closed session the RPC’s motion to temporarily lift sanctions previously imposed in regard to Russian Para-athletes," the RPC chief continued.

"In the event of a positive decision on this matter, Russian athletes will have an opportunity to participate in the qualifiers for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris as well as in other major sports tournaments before the appeal of the RPC’s membership status with the IPC is considered," Rozhkov added.

Russian Para-athletes were set to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 but the IPC decided to suspend them due to the situation in Ukraine. The IPC earlier temporarily suspended the RPC in August 2016 amid a doping scandal in Russian sports.

In 2019, the IPC restored the RPC’s membership on certain terms that Russia would be compelled to fulfill by December 31, 2022. Russian para-athletes were able to compete in the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games in 2021 based on that decision.