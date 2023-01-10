Rublev likely to be top Russian in ATP Rankings after Australian Open — ex-tennis star

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev still has a chance to remain the top Russian player in the ATP rankings following the 2023 Australian Open, Andrey Olkhovsky, the winner of two Grand Slam tournaments in mixed competitions, told TASS on Tuesday.

Rublev climbed two notches in the ATP’s (the Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings of the world’s best tennis players, published on Monday. Last week, Rublev failed to clear the opening round of the tennis tournament in Australia’s Adelaide losing to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. Nevertheless, the Russian player now occupies 6th place on the ATP Rankings list, up from last week’s 8th place.

Another Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev, inched down one place on the new listing, from 7th to 8th place. Medvedev has been the top Russian tennis player in the ATP Rankings since August 2019.

"It didn’t come as any surprise for me to see Andrey [Rublev] becoming the best among the Russians, because Daniil [Medvedev] lost some points," Olkhovsky said.

"It is important now for Medvedev to stand up in the final, while Rublev was never there and that is why he may remain the best Russian tennis player," Olkhovsky added.

Rublev, 25, is the winner of 12 ATP tournaments. He has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, never going further than the quarterfinals. While playing for the Russian national team, he took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February last year, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations and also canceled all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in these countries.

On March 14, 2022 the ITF also confirmed its ban on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but under a neutral status.