Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open tennis tournament

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Two-time Australian Open winner, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, on Sunday pulled out of the 2023 tournament, its organizers said on Sunday.

"Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her," the tournament’s press service said in a statement.

Osaka, 25, is ranked No. 42 by the Women’s Tennis Association. The Japanese is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, with two Australian Open and two US Open titles. She has been ranked world No. 1 in singles by the WTA.

The Australian Open is scheduled to take place from January 16-29.