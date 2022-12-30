Cristiano Ronaldo reveals he is inspired by Al-Nasr’s vision of football

TASS, December 31. The vision of Saudi Arabia's Al-Nasr football club is very inspiring, Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo said on Saturday, the club’s press service quotes the athlete as saying.

"I am eager to experience a new football league in a different country. Al Nassr Club's vision is very inspiring. I am happy to join my teammates so that together we can help it achieve more success," Ronaldo said.

On Saturday, Ronaldo signed a contract with Al-Nasr until 2025. The Spanish newspaper Marca earlier reported that the value of the contract is estimated at about 100 million euros. According to the report, Ronaldo will get another 100 million euros under advertising contacts, which will make him the world’s highest-paid athlete.·The UK club Manchester United on November 21 said it terminated the contract with the Portuguese footballer by mutual agreement. That happened after Ronaldo said in an interview to The Sun before the football World Cup in Qatar that he had no respect the club's current coach Erik ten Hag.·

Ronaldo, 37, is a celebrated player who won multiple titles in the sport.