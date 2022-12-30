Ronaldo signs contract with Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nasr — report

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a contract with the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nasr, the Al-Arabiya television channel reported on Friday.

The contract is for two years, according to a source.

The Spanish newspaper Marca earlier reported that the value of the contract is estimated at about 100 million euros. According to the report, Ronaldo will get another 100 million euros under advertising contacts, which will make him the world’s highest-paid athlete.

The UK club Manchester United on November 21 said it terminated the contract with the Portuguese footballer by mutual agreement. That happened after Ronaldo said in an interview to The Sun before the football World Cup in Qatar that he has no respect the side’s current coach Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo, 37, is a celebrated player that won multiple titles in the sport.