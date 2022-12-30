RFU’s working group is last chance to come to terms with UEFA — official

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) has created a working group to discuss in greater detail how realistic a hypothetical transfer to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would be, and also to use it as a last resort to negotiate with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), a member of the RFU Executive Committee, Leonid Fedun, told TASS on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the RFU Executive Committee decided to create a working group to interact with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the European Union of Football Associations (UEFA) and other confederations.

"I feel the same way about this decision as the entire Executive Committee. We decided to create a working group to look into this issue again and to decide how realistic a hypothetical transfer to Asia would be. Also, this is the last chance to negotiate with Europe. Trying to rush things would be wrong. This is a very complex socio-political issue, it requires a very thorough examination," Fedun said.