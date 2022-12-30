RFU’s goal: national team’s participation in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The president of the Russian Football Union (RFU), Alexander Dyukov, has set a goal for the Russian national team to take part in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The RFU Executive Committee decided to create a working group to interact with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and other confederations.

"I can’t say that we are ready to wait long. It is important for us to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and get through. I’ve set myself such a task," Dyukov said.

On February 28, UEFA and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine. Russia’s national team was unable to take part in the qualifying tournament for the 2023 World Cup in Qatar and in the draw for the European Championship that Germany will host in 2024.