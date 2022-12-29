Hospital names multiple organ failure as cause of Pele’s death

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 29. /TASS/. Brazilian football legend Pele died of multiple organ failure on Thursday, the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in Sao Paolo said in its official bulletin, obtained by TASS.

"The Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein confirms with regret the news of Pele’s death," the hospital said, adding that the legendary footballer "was pronounced dead at 15:27 local time [21:27 Moscow time] on December 29."

The death occurred "as a result of multiple organ failure due to progressing colon cancer associated with [the patient’s] previous clinical condition.".