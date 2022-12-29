Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Three-time FIFA World Cup winner, Brazilian football legend Pele, died at the age of 82 on Thursday, his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on her Instagram (banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta, deemed extremist in Russia) page.

"We love you infinitely. Rest in peace," she said.

The professional football career of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as Pele, lasted from 1956 and 1977. Among Pele’s numerous awards and prizes are three FIFA World Cup victories (in 1958, 1962 and 1970). He was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for most career goals scored in football - 1,279.

Pele shared FIFA’s World Player of the Century title with Diego Maradona in 1999. Also in 1999, the International Olympic Committee elected him the Athlete of the Century, despite the fact that he never took part in the Olympic Games. Later that year, Time magazine included Pele in its list of 100 Most Important People of the 20th Century.

In September 2021, Pele underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, but was admitted to the hospital again in November 2022. On December 22, doctors said his cancer was progressing and he required medical assistance in connection with renal and cardiac dysfunction.