Russian gymnastics chief views Asian Games as ‘competitive alternative’ to Olympics

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian athletes can make history at the Asian Games, which should be seen in the same light as the Olympic Games, President of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner said on Wednesday.

The Asian Olympic Council (OCA) proposed in early December to render assistance to athletes from Russia and Belarus regarding their participation in OCA-backed tournaments. International sports federations have backed this initiative.

"We can organize the Asian Games, which should be viewed as an alternative to the Olympic Games… We can make history there as well, on par with the Olympic Games," she said.

The Asian Games are also known as the Asiad, a continental multi-sport event that has taken place every four years since 1951 among athletes from all over Asia.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In mid-October, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the Olympic body recommended keeping athletes from Russia and Belarus suspended from international sports tournaments.

On November 29, the IOC chief called once again on all international sports federations to follow the aforementioned recommendations and impose sanctions against athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Following the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024, while Los Angeles will host the event in 2028. At the 138th IOC (the International Olympic Committee) session in Tokyo last year, Australia’s Brisbane was selected to host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games.