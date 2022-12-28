Still no guarantees on Russia’s reinstatement to WADA, says RUSADA chief

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The lack of guarantees for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s (RUSADA) reinstatement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) does not mean that the Russian organization should give up and do nothing, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS on Wednesday.

"There are certainly no guarantees of our reinstatement," she said in an interview with TASS. "This issue has been raised very often lately at various round table discussions and sessions. Everyone asks - where are the guarantees? I reiterate - there are none."

"But does that mean that we should give up and do nothing? RUSADA, within its competence, is taking exhaustive measures to meet all the conditions for reinstatement prescribed in the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS]," she continued.

"We [RUSADA] will carry on doing everything in our power to obtain compliance status as soon as possible," Loginova noted.

The WADA Executive Committee announced its decision to strip RUSADA of its compliance status with the WADA Code in late 2019.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for organizing any international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

From September 6 to 9, WADA inspectors carried out a virtual audit of RUSADA’s work, which is one of the requirements for the Russian anti-doping body to get its status reinstated with WADA.