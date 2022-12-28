Lawmaker set to open State Duma hearing on Russia joining Asian Football Confederation

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. A public hearing on the Russian Football Union’s (RFU) joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is likely to be organized next month in the State Duma, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS on Wednesday.

On December 27, the RFU decided to postpone its Executive Committee’s vote on the issue of the transfer to the AFC to December 31, 2022.

"I will issue an order to see that the first public hearing be devoted to this issue," Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament) Committee on Physical Culture and Sports Dmitry Svishchev said.

RFU President Alexander Dyukov announced on December 23 that a final decision regarding the Russian Football Union’s possible withdrawal from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in order to join the Asian Football Confederation would be issued on December 27.

On February 28, The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

The Russian team was unable to take part in the qualifying tournament for the World Cup in Qatar. The Russian national team did not participate in the draw for the 2024 European Championship either.

Since the suspension, the Russian national team held an unofficial friendly match with Kyrgyzstan (2-1). In November, Valery Karpin's team played against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Both matches ended in a scoreless draw. The results of the games were included in the FIFA rankings.