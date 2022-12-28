Russian Anti-Doping Agency carries out annual testing plan ahead of schedule

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has implemented its plan for the 2022 on the doping testing of athletes ahead of the schedule, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova told TASS on Wednesday.

As of December 1, Russia’s governing anti-doping body has collected 10,606 doping samples with the previously set annual objective of 11,000.

"We have already collected 11,000 samples," Loginova said in an interview with TASS. "Despite the difficulties that we’ve encountered this year, we never suspended testing efforts nor have we downsized our plan," she said.

"The fact that the plan is being carried out does not mean that the testing work for this year has ended," she continued. "Our doping-control inspectors continue collecting samples and we will reveal their precise number for this year in January," the official vowed.

"I would like to point out that RUSADA also performs testing under commercial contracts," Loginova said. "We now have fewer contracts than the previous year, but some international federations continue working with us and order testing for athletes in Russia," she noted.

"In addition, we perform doping tests at the behest of Russia’s national sports federations, which are interested in their athletes’ having doping tests as much as possible," the RUSADA chief added.