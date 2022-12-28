Russian official affirms state funding for RUSADA won’t be cut in 2023

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. State funding for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in 2023 won’t be reduced, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova vowed in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.

"There was talk about reducing the financing," she admitted. "Yet, we managed to convince those making this decision to sustain funding at the same level as before. Retaining a sufficient level of financing for anti-doping activity was one of the roadmap’s conditions for RUSADA’s reinstatement," she explained.

"It is absolutely inadmissible to reduce the level of testing in any event. When our athletes are allowed to participate in international competitions again, the issue of how thoroughly they were being tested for doping during their exemption from foreign tournaments will inevitably arise. We should be ready," Loginova stressed.

According to information available to TASS, RUSADA’s budget in 2022 amounted to about 650 mln rubles (over $9 mln).

Currently, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency lacks compliance status with the World Anti-Doping Code.