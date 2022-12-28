Russia's mandatory contribution to WADA in 2023 revealed

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russia's mandatory annual contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2023 will be about $1.2 million, Veronika Loginova, director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"All payments to WADA are made by RUSADA on time," Loginova said. "We feared that there would be difficulties with the money transfer, so we paid in small sums," she revealed.

"As for the annual fee, this payment is not made by RUSADA, but by the Russian Sports Ministry. The fee for 2022 was paid back in January. The fee amount for 2023 will be about $1.2 million. As far as I know, the decision on the payment will be made next year," the RUSADA head specified.

Russia's contribution to WADA in 2022 was $1,177,557. In 2021, the Russian Federation paid $1,091,877. The largest contributions to WADA’s budget in 2022 were set to be made by the US ($3,166,477) and Canada ($1,583,238).

The Russian anti-doping agency does not currently have the status of compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.