RFU needs 100% guarantee of participating in tournaments before transferring to AFC

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Before leaving the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Russian Football Union (RFU) needs a 100-percent guarantee that it can participate in tournaments under its auspices, RFU Honorary President Vyacheslav Koloskov told TASS on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the RFU decided to postpone the executive committee’s vote on the issue of the transfer to the AFC to December 31, 2022.

"The voting was postponed once - the executive committee failed to arrive at any decision and took a couple more days. Now it was postponed because there were too many questions and no answers to them," Koloskov said. "It is quite logical that the RFU management has taken several more days to look at the possible consequences of a transfer to the Asian confederation. The most important thing is to be sure we will be accepted there."

"I think we need a 100-percent guarantee that we will be accepted in Asia and then begin these changes. So far, we don’t have such guarantees and may find ourselves on the fringe of world football," he added.

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on February 28 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Both FIFA and UEFA attributed their decisions to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.