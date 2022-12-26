Russia asks IPC to suspend sanctions on its para-athletes

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has asked the arbitrage of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to temporarily lift a ban on Russian para-athletes until an appeal against their suspension is considered, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Monday.

The IPC Extraordinary General Assembly suspended Russia on November 16. Rozhkov told TASS earlier on Monday that the RPC had filed an appeal against the IPC’s decision.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee believes that the IPC General Assembly’s decision violates both its rights and the rights of the athletes who are seeking to overturn the ruling, which strips them of the right to take part in any IPC events and clearly shows the biased attitude toward [Russian] athletes in comparison to para-athletes from other countries," Rozhkov argued. "In light of this, the RPC has requested that the IPC’s Appeals Tribunal temporarily suspend the decision by the IPC Extraordinary General Assembly until the RPC’s appeal has been reviewed," he clarified.

Otherwise, he said, Russian para-athletes will miss tournaments which would disqualify them from the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games or other major competitions. According to Rozhkov, Russia’s swimming Paralympic champion Dmitry Grigoryev, and Paralympic prize winners Yelena Gorlova and Alexander Kostin filed the appeal on behalf of the RPC.

Russian para-athletes were supposed to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 but the IPC decided to suspend them due to the situation in Ukraine. The IPC previously temporarily suspended the RPC in August 2016 amid a doping scandal in Russian sports. In 2019, the IPC conditionally reinstated the membership of the RPC in the organization with a number of requirements, which the Russian committee must fulfill by December 31, 2022. Russian para-athletes were able to compete in the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games in 2021 based on that decision.