Russia challenges membership suspension by International Paralympic Committee

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has filed an appeal against the suspension of its International Paralympic Committee (IPC) membership, RPC President Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Monday.

The IPC Extraordinary General Assembly suspended Russia on November 16.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee prepared and sent an appeal to the secretariat of the IPC arbitration body led by Leen Coudenys," he said. "A copy of the appeal was sent to IPC President Andrew Parsons and General Counsel Elizabeth Riley. If the Russian Paralympic Committee’s appeal is rejected, only the General Assembly will be able to lift the suspension. The next assembly is set to take place in the last quarter of 2023," Rozhkov added.

Russian para-athletes were supposed to take part in the Beijing Paralympics in 2022 but the IPC decided to suspend them due to the situation in Ukraine. The IPC earlier temporarily suspended the RPC in August 2016 amid a doping scandal in Russian sports. In 2019, the IPC restored the RPC’s membership on certain terms that Russia would be compelled to fulfill by December 31, 2022. Russian para-athletes were able to compete in the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games in 2021 based on that decision.