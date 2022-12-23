Decision on Russia’s possible UEFA withdrawal expected on Dec. 27 — RFU chief Dyukov

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. A final decision regarding Russian Football Union’s (RFU) possible withdrawal from Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in order to join the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) would be voiced on December 27, RFU President Alexander Dyukov said on Friday.

"I believe that we will convene for a meeting in a video-conference format on Tuesday. We will make a final decision then," Dyukov said following a session of the RFU Executive Committee in Moscow earlier in the day.

"We are well aware of the strong sides of the European football, but at the same time we need to keep following the current state of events. As of today we [Russia] see no options of getting back to the European tournaments," Dyukov said.

"If speaking about our participation in international tournaments, we have an option of a transfer. The Asian Football Confederation is ready to accept us," he added.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams on February 28 from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

The Russian team was unable to take part in the playoff qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. The Russian national team did not participate as well in the draw for the 2024 European Championship.

Since the suspension, the Russian national team held an unofficial friendly match with Kyrgyzstan (2-1). In November, Valery Karpin's team played against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Both matches ended in a scoreless draw. The results of the games were included in the FIFA rankings.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Following the suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments, many sports federations hinted at their possible participation in the Asia-based sports tournaments.