World Athletics extends neutral-status regulation for Russian track and field athletes

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. World’s governing track and field body, World Athletics, has extended a neutral-status participation for Russian athletes, the press office of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) announced on Friday.

"The neutral-status participation has been extended to athletes, who were granted it in 2022," the statement reads. "It means that that everyone vying for the ANA [Authorized Neutral Athlete] status should file documents based on the same scheme as in 2022."

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibited Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced its decision on November 22, 2019, to extend the suspension of RusAF’s reinstatement process, based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019, "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for its alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s in an attempt to forge official documents for high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF repaid the fine on August 12, 2020.

On November 17, 2021, the Congress of the global body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, voted to extend the membership suspension term of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) until the Russian side met all of its reinstatement requirements.