Russian football executives decide against RFU’s joining Asian Football Confederation

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Executive Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) has decided against joining the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Alexander Kamenskoi, a member of the committee and an aide to the RFU president told journalists on Friday.

"We booked a time-out regarding Asia at least before the middle of the next week," Kamenskoi said. "There will be more discussions on the issue."

"Should we wait for a final decision [next week]? I believe that the Executive Committee would task the administration to solve this issue," he added.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) barred Russian clubs and teams on February 28 from participating in international competitions due to the situation around Ukraine.

The Russian team was unable to take part in the playoff qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. The Russian national team did not participate as well in the draw for the 2024 European Championship.

Since the suspension, the Russian national team held an unofficial friendly match with Kyrgyzstan (2-1). In November, Valery Karpin's team played against Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Both matches ended in a scoreless draw. The results of the games were included in the FIFA rankings.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Following the suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments, many sports federations hinted at their possible participation in the Asia-based sports tournaments.