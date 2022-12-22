Russia’s Volgograd to host youth football competition under UEFA aegis

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will host an international competition for junior teams in Russian Volga area city of Volgograd in May, the press service of the Football Union of Russia told has TASS.

"In May 2023, Volgograd is scheduled to host an UEFA international development tournament for youth teams. Agreements on hosting the tournament were reached with UEFA a few months ago," the Union said.

Global football governing body FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) suspended the participation of Russian teams and clubs in international competitions over the situation in Ukraine earlier this year.