2024 European Championships to be moved from Russia, says International Skating Union

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The International Skating Union (ISU) has notified the Russian Skating Union (RSU) that the 2024 European Championships in Speed Skating and Short Track will be relocated, RSU Executive Committee’s member Sergey Orlov told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have received a letter from the ISU stating that the European Championships will be relocated," he said. "We expected this because we currently organize only domestic tournaments."

"Our current task is to provide Russian athletes with a decent ice track, so we will work for our country," he added.

On March 1, the International Skating Union announced a decision to provisionally suspend all athletes from Russia and Belarus. The suspension was enforced in regard to figure skating, speed skating and short-track speed skating competitions.

In early June, the International Skating Union (ISU) decided at its Congress to extend the suspension of Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competitions until further notice.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments referring to a special military operation in Ukraine.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

Following the suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments, many sports federations hinted at their possible participation in the Asia-based sports tournaments.