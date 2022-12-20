Incumbent president of Russian Olympic Committee wins re-election

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov was re-elected to another term on Tuesday.

The voting took place at Tuesday’s session of the Russian Olympic delegates in Moscow and the sole candidate in the election, Pozdnyakov, received the unanimous vote.

Pozdnyakov, 49, has been at the helm of the ROC since 2018. From 2016 to 2022, he has served as the chief of the European Fencing Confederation. He is a four-time Olympic champion in saber-fencing, in addition to being a ten-time world champion.