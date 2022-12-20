Sports contributes to Russia’s national security, says minister

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Sports is a crucial element that contributes to Russia’s national security, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"I thank the heads of the [national sports] federations for their work and for the shared victories," Matytsin said, speaking at an Olympic session in Moscow. "Preparations for the Olympic Games were organized in a very difficult period during the fight against the spread of coronavirus."

"The medals won by our athletes were a significant contribution to the security of our country," the minister emphasized.

"Today, we are celebrating Security Agency Worker’s Day and I want to congratulate them all. Sports is a very significant factor for our country’s security," he added.