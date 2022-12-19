Medvedev calls on UK to return the Falklands to Argentina

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Monday said it was double-faced of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to say that Russia needs to pull its troops out of Ukraine and called on the UK to return the Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) to Argentina.

Medvedev was responding to Sunak’s statement that no talks were possible until Russia withdrew its forces from Ukraine, even as everyone else says it’s up to Ukrainians.

"It amounts to lies, duplicity and extreme cynicism. The British had better scoot from the Malvinas Islands and give them back to the Argentinians. The Falklands are not British, but Argentine!" the official said.

He also congratulated the Argentine national team on winning the World Cup in Qatar. "That’s the way to go with foreign policy as well!" Medvedev said.

The Falkland Islands, located in the southwestern Atlantic, have been the subject of a territorial dispute between Argentina and the UK for 200 years. In April 1982, a war broke out between the countries. The South American country was defeated, losing 649 troops in two and a half months of fighting. UK losses amounted to 255 people.