Russian Sports Minister confirms he may return as FISU president

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin says that he may return as president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) when he deems it necessary.

On December 18, a source told TASS that Matytsin put FISU vice-president Leonz Eder in charge, but retained the right to return to his duties as FISU head without any additional decisions from the organization.

"I have not resigned as FISU president from anywhere. Yesterday I informed my colleagues on the executive committee by sending a letter to them that I temporarily entrust the leadership of FISU to the first vice-president in accordance with the statutes of the organization. But I can return at any time, as soon as I consider necessary, to my duties as President. I have no restrictions regarding participation in FISU events, I actively participate in the work and I am informed about what is going on in the organization. I stay in contact with my colleagues and actively participate in the dialogue with them," Matytsin told reporters on Sunday.