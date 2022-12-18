Pyotr Ivanov returns to post of President of Russian Athletics Federation

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Pyotr Ivanov, who was elected president of the Russian Athletics Federation (RAF) in late November 2020, has resumed his duties as head of the organization, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told reporters on Sunday at the RAF conference.

Ivanov temporarily resigned as president of the Russian Athletics Federation on February 13, 2021, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned high-ranking Russian officials from heading sports federations until December 16, 2022.

"I congratulate Pyotr Valeryevich on his return to the position of president of the Russian Athletics Federation," Matytsin said.