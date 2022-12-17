Russian-born hockey player of Canada’s London Knights Kazbekov dies at 18

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian forward of Canada’s London Knights, playing in the junior Hockey League of Ontario, Abakar Kazbekov died at the age of 18, the club’s press service announced on Saturday.

The cause of the athlete's death was not reported. London Knights canceled Saturday's game against the Flint Firebirds due to the tragedy.

"The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announced a sudden death of player Abakar Kazbekov. Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates," the statement says.

Born in Russia Kazbekov was a trainee of the Podolsk-based Vityaz club.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa and the Consulate General of Russia in Toronto are ready to provide all necessary assistance to the relatives of the deceased hockey player.

"The Embassy and the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Toronto are ready to provide the necessary assistance to Kazbekov's relatives if such a request is received from them. At the moment, no one has contacted us, including representatives of the club Abakar played for, and the Ontario Hockey League. We are now contacting the club to clarify the situation," the diplomatic mission told TASS. The embassy also expressed deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the young hockey player.