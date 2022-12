DOHA, December 17. /TASS/. Andrey Filatov has been re-elected president of the Chess Federation of Russia, he told TASS over the phone on Saturday.

Filatov was supported by 58 votes at the congress of the Chess Federation of Russia. His opponent, Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin, received seven votes. Two ballots were declared invalid.

"Yes, I have been reelected," Filatov said.