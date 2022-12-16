FIFA turns down Zelensky’s request for pre-World Cup final match address

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, has declined a request from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to air his statement before the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to a report by CNN, the US-based multinational cable news network, on Friday.

"A request by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA," CNN revealed, citing its unnamed source.

According to the CNN report, "The source said Zelensky’s office is offering to appear in a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar, ahead of the game and was surprised by the negative response."

In its official statement on November 4, FIFA called on all participants of the 2022 World Cup against mixing the sport of football with politics.

The final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to kick off on December 18 at 6:00 p.m. in Qatar with the reigning world champions, France, facing off against Argentina. On December 17 at 6:00 p.m. Croatia will take on Morocco in the match for 3rd place.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the Persian Gulf country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.

The coveted World Cup Trophy will be taken home by one of 32 teams divided into eight groups. The group stage matches are being held across numerous fields in Qatar between November 20 and December 2 with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs.

Qatar won the right to host matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010. The championship kicked off last Sunday with a spectacular ceremony and the subsequent opening match between host Qatar and Ecuador, which ended with a 2-0 win for Ecuador.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December of 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022, coinciding with Qatar National Day. The objective, in principle, was to hold the tournament over 28 days.

The previous FIFA World Cup was hosted by Russia in 2018. The championship took place at 12 stadiums in 11 cities across Russia, namely in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

On July 15, 2018, during an official ceremony in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin passed the baton for the FIFA World Cup’s host country to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.