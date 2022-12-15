Ukrainian President Zelensky urges IOC chief Bach to fully exclude Russian athletes

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach held a telephone conversation on Thursday where the Ukrainian leader asked the IOC chief to completely cut off athletes from Russia and Belarus from the global sports community, the IOC press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"In the call, the Ukrainian President requested that Russia and Russians be completely isolated from the world community. From his point of view, this must also apply to athletes," the statement reads.

"In this context, the IOC President explained the unifying mission of the IOC and the Olympic Games enshrined in the Olympic Charter, and thanked President Zelensky and the Ukrainian government for their approval of United Nations resolution A/77/L.28 passed by consensus on December 1, 2022 by the UN General Assembly, which supports the unifying and conciliative nature of sports events, their contribution to peace, the political neutrality of the Olympic Movement and the autonomy of sports organizations," the IOC continued in its statement.

IOC President Bach told Zelensky that the sanctions against Russia and Belarus were reaffirmed by the IOC Executive Board on December 9, 2022.

Russia’s sports ban from world tournaments

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the grounds for the move.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.