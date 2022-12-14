Brazilian Football Confederation sued $200,000 for mistreating cat — magazine

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A group of non-governmental organizations and the National Forum for the Protection and Defense of Animals of Brazil have filed a lawsuit against the Brazilian Football Confederation for 1 million reais ($200,000) after the brutal treatment of a cat by the press officer of the national team, Vinicius Rodriguez, during a press conference at the World Cup in Qatar. The Argentine magazine El Grafico reported about this on Wednesday.

On December 7, Rodriguez roughly threw a cat off the table during a press conference for the national team.

The plaintiffs also demanded a public apology and a program to train confederate workers in environmental protection and animal care.

In the quarterfinals of the World Cup, the Brazilian national team lost to Croatia in a penalty shootout.