Russian, Belarusian boxers reinstated in WBA rankings

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The World Boxing Association (WBA) has reinstated athletes from Russia and Belarus in the organization’s Rankings List, the WBA’s official website announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The World Boxing Association (WBA), through its Championships Committee and Ratings Committee, issued a statement in which it decided to reinstate Russian and Belarusian boxers to their place in the rankings," the statement reads.

"The athletes from this country are not soldiers or part of the government, so they have nothing to do with the war against Ukraine or any ongoing conflict," according to the WBA.

"However, it was determined that any fighter who speaks out in favor of the war or is involved in it will be removed immediately," the statement continued.

"For the sake of the sport and the careers of the fighters, they will be able to return to the rankings and fight for WBA titles," the statement added.

The WBA announced earlier in the year that it would exclude Russian boxers from all ratings lists and also bar them from title bouts. Russia’s WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol turned out to be an exception. In line with the WBA’s regulations, the Russian fighter appeared before a bout in early November without the national flag of Russia, while the country’s national anthem was not played as well.

On Tuesday, Bivol was awarded the Boxer of the Year prize at the WBA Congress in Orlando, held between December 11 and 14.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the grounds for the move.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

