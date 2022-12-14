Russian Anti-Doping Agency receives 68 requests this year for Therapeutic Use Exemptions

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has received 68 applications from national athletes requesting TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions) permissions in the January-November 2022 period, a spokesperson the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Wednesday.

"In the period between January and November 2022 RUSADA received 68 requests for the Therapeutic Use Exemptions and 37 of them were approved," the spokesperson disclosed.

TUE is a term used by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the United States Anti-Doping Agency and it allows an athlete to legally consume a drug from the list of banned substances if an athlete is "required to take [the drug] to treat an illness or condition." A number of experts believe that many athletes evade penalties for doping abuse using TUE permits.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.