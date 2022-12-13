WBA names Russia’s Dmitry Bivol 2022 Boxer of the Year

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s WBA (the World Boxing Association) Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol was named the WBA Boxer of the Year, a World of Boxing promoter announced on Tuesday.

Bivol was awarded the Boxer of the Year prize at the WBA Congress in Orlando, held between December 11 and 14.

"I want to express my gratitude," Bivol said. "I’m very happy to be a part of the WBA. The WBA provided me with chances to fight and defend my champion’s title."

"Many tried to strip me of this champion’s belt and I fought many bouts to keep the WBA belt," he stated. "Numerous thanks to my team! I’ll do my best in 2023 and the years to come."

In early November, Bivol defended his championship belt, defeating Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez in a 12-round bout in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. All three judges, who were present at the fight, favored Russia’s Bivol, with final scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111.

The 31-year-old Russian boxer now holds an unblemished record with 21 wins, including 11 by KO, in his professional career.