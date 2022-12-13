RUSADA unveils number of breaches in 2022 for 'availability for testing' rule

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) unveiled 360 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule covering the January-November 2022 period, a spokesperson the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"A total of 360 violations of the availability for doping test procedures have been reported since the start of the year," the spokesperson disclosed.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times. Nine Russian athletes have been slapped with suspensions on this score.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, each athlete on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.