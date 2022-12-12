Russian coach says USA Gymnastics backs participation of Russia’s athletes in tournaments

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russia’s head gymnastics coach Valentina Rodionenko on Monday said USA Gymnastics supports allowing Russian athletes to participate in international competitions.

She made the comment after United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Chairwoman Susanne Lyons said on Monday that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris under a neutral status.

"USA Gymnastics from the start was in favor of us taking part in international competitions," Rodionenko told TASS. "They thought and now think that our absence sets world gymnastics back. Now we see that people from the US Olympic committee, who aren’t involved in politics, are in solidarity with the gymnasts."

"It’s becoming ever more obvious to all figures in the world of sports that the merit of the Olympics will diminish significantly if the strongest athletes don’t show for the competitions. The countries that are Russia’s rivals in sports are also interested in our participation. We have a lot to offer, and I’m not talking just about artistic gymnastics," she said.

On Friday the Olympic Council of Asia proposed at an Olympics summit in Lausanne to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions in Asia. It was reported that some representatives of international sports federations supported the proposal.

At the end of February, the International Olympic Committee recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from participating in international competitions in connection with the situation in Ukraine. IOC President Thomas Bach said the time to revise the recommendation had not come yet. Due to the IOC sanctions, Russian athletes could lose the opportunity to take part in qualifying competitions for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.