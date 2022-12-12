US sports body backs inclusion of Russian athletes in Paris Olympics

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee supports the idea to include Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics as neutral athletes, says Committee head Susanne Lyons, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Lyons emphasized that such a step is necessary to preserve the Olympic ideals, which include the admission of athletes despite the undesirable actions of their governments.

Earlier in September, Lyons said that she believed that the return of Russian athletes to international competitions was inevitable.

On February 28, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments, yet some were allowed to participate under a neutral flag.

Due to IOC sanctions, Russian athletes may lose the opportunity to take part in qualification competitions for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov, participants of the December 9 IOC summit agreed that there are no grounds for further suspension of Russian athletes. Meanwhile, the Olympic Council of Asia offered to help athletes from Russia and Belarus take part in the organization’s competitions in the Asian region.