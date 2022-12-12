Athlete comments on US Olympic Committee's statement about Russia's participation in Games

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The press and advertisers’ decreasing attention has forced the US Olympic Committee to speak in favor of the participation of Russians in the Olympics in Paris, four-time Olympic biathlon champion Alexander Tikhonov told TASS on Monday.

On Monday, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee came out in favor of the participation of Russians in the 2024 Olympics in Paris in a neutral status.

"They're proposing participation without the flag," Tikhonov said, "If I was deciding this question, I would think it over, there is time until 2024, but without our own flag we will be humiliated, the whole world can laugh at us. If they take such a step, they understand that there is no competition without Russia, the interest of the press and TV is falling. But we still have a year and a half before the Olympics, and they want to humiliate us beforehand."

In late February, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that sports federations prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions because of the situation in Ukraine. Most sports federations agreed with the recommendation; some of them allowed Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.