Russian boxer Avanesyan defeated by American Crawford, fails to become WBO world champion

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russian boxer David Avanesyan has failed to become the World Boxing Federation’s (WBO) world champion in the weight category up to 66.68 kg as he was defeated by the American Terence Crawford in a 12-round fight Saturday night in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford knocked out Avanesyan in the final minute of the sixth round.

The 34-year-old Russian boxer now holds 29 wins (17 wins by KOs), four defeats and one draw. He failed to become a world champion for the second time. Avanesyan won the WBA interim welterweight title in November 2015 as he defeated the Venezuelan Charlie Navarro, and he retained his title as he scored a clear UD against the American Shane Mosley in May 2016.

Crawford, 35, now holds 39 wins (30 wins by KOs) and no defeats.