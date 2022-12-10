France advances to 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar

AL KHOR /Qatar/, December 11. /TASS/. France’s national football team defeated the national squad of England 2-1 at a 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The goals were scored by Aurelien Tchouameni (17th minute) and Olivier Giroud (78). Harry Kane scored on a penalty kick for England (54).

In the semifinals, France will play Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 14. The Moroccans defeated Portugal at the quarterfinal stage (1-0) becoming the first African national team to reach the World Cup semifinals. Argentina’s and Croatia’s national squads will face off in another semifinal match on December 13.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the country. France won the previous FIFA World Cup which was hosted by Russia in 2018. The world record for World Cup victories is held by the Brazilian national team (five times). The final match of the tournament will be held on December 18, 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.