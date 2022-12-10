Morocco advances to FIFA World Cup semifinals after historic victory

DOHA, December 10. /TASS/. Morocco edges out Portugal in a 1-0 win in a quarterfinal of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game (42’). Morocco forward Walid Cheddira was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Morocco will play England or France in a semi-final at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on December 14. The England vs France match will take place later on Saturday.

Qatar is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 20 and December 18 at eight stadiums in five cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Rayyan.

The eight host stadiums are: Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Stadium 974, Education City Stadium, and Al Janoub Stadium.